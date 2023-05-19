Tesco has announced that its chairman John Allan will step down from his role next month as allegations of misconduct “risk becoming a distraction” to the supermarket.

The business said it had conducted a thorough review of Mr Allan’s behaviour during Tesco’s annual general meeting in 2022 and found no evidence or complaints in relation to the AGM, “or at all in his tenure as Tesco chair”.

Mr Allan has faced four allegations in the media in relation to his personal conduct, three of which he “vigorously denied”, and one over which he “unreservedly apologised” for inappropriate comments made to a female member of staff.

He will step down at Tesco’s AGM on June 16 and the firm has begun looking for his successor.

Byron Grote, who has stepped in as interim chair following the announcement of John Allan’s departure, said: “John has made a valuable contribution to Tesco during his eight years as chair. “He has successfully led the board through the turnaround and Covid whilst helping to rebuild the business. “While we have received no complaints about John’s conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco. “On behalf of the board, I thank him for his substantial contribution to the business. “We are well advanced in our search for a new chair and will make an announcement in due course.”

