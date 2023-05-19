The four-hour 'everything shower': Explaining the latest TikTok trend

Play Brightcove video

Report by Cree-Summer Haughton, ITV News' Here's the Story reporter

A new trend sweeping self-care TikTok sees people take "everything showers" for up to four hours.

The latest craze on the video-sharing platform involves taking a hot and steamy shower for in which participants take care of all their grooming needs — shaving, exfoliating, face or hair masks, for example — in one go.

Some followers of the viral trend are claiming their self-care showers are taking as long as two to four hours.

The viral "Everything Shower" hashtag has accrued over 172 million views on the app with many claiming it's "better than sex" and others revealing it leaves them a little dizzy.

But with the obvious concerns of water wastage and the cost of living crisis, questions have been asked of how beneficial “everything showers” really are - and whether experts would recommend adding them to your routine.

Some say it can help boost your mood, build healthier habits and help your skin and haircare needs.

However, there is a concern that spending too much time in the shower can affect your skin and hair by stripping its natural oils, and exacerbate dry skin or eczema.

