London Fields author Martin Amis dies aged 73

British novelist Martin Amis has died at the age of 73, his publisher has said.

The author died at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, the New York Times reports.

He wrote 15 novels, including Money: A Suicide Note in 1985 and London Fields in 1990.

His wife, writer Isabel Fonseca, said the cause of his death was esophageal cancer.

It is the same type of cancer that his friend, fellow author Christopher Hitchens, died from in 2011.

The Booker Prize tweeted: "We are saddened to hear that Martin Amis, one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years, has died.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

