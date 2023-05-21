At least 12 dead after stampede at football match in El Salvador

Play Brightcove video

The death toll has risen in El Salvador

At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured in a stampede at a football match in El Salvador.

The National Civil Police said in a preliminary report earlier that nine dead were confirmed at the match between Alianza and FAS at the Cuscatlan stadium in the capital, San Salvador.

At least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition, police said, and the death toll has now risen to 12.

Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the first aid group Rescue Commandos, also confirmed the deaths.

“We can confirm nine dead – seven men and two women – and we attended to more than 500 people, and more than 100 were transported to hospitals, some of them were serious,” Mr Fuentes said earlier.

Play was suspended about 16 minutes into the match on Saturday, when waving fans started to carry the injured out of a tunnel and down to the pitch.

Local television transmitted live images of the aftermath of the stampede by Alianza fans.

Bodies are covered with a blanket at the field. Credit: AP

Dozens made it onto the field, where they received medical treatment, while fans who escaped the crush stood on the field waving shirts trying to review people lying on the grass barely moving.

Pedro Hernández, president of El Salvador football's first division, said the preliminary information he had was that the stampede occurred because fans managed to push through a gate into the stadium.

“It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate,” an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists.

“Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered.”

National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas, at the scene of the tragedy, said there would be a criminal investigation in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.

“We are going to investigate from the ticket sales, the entries into the stadium, but especially the southern zone,” where, he said, the gate was pushed open.

The Salvadoran Soccer Federation said in a statement that it regretted what had happened and voiced support for the victims' families.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...