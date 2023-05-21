Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis - whose party won a landslide election victory on Sunday but without enough parliamentary seats to form a government - has indicated he will seek a second election in a bid to form a majority and avoid finding a coalition partner.

Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy party was a full 20 percentage points ahead of its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with nearly 90% of the votes counted.

But due to the current electoral system of proportional representation, his 40% vote share was still not enough to secure a majority of the 300 seats in parliament, meaning he would either have to seek a coalition partner from a smaller party, or head to a second election.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens Credit: AP

“From tomorrow, I will follow all constitutional procedures, but maintaining my firm view that the mathematics of proportional representation is akin to party horse-trading and results in a dead-end,” Mitsotakis said.

“Without a doubt, the political earthquake that occurred today calls on us all to speed up the process for a definitive government solution so our country can have an experienced hand at its helm as soon as possible.” A new vote, likely in late June or early July, will be held with a new electoral law which gives bonus seats to the winning party, making it easier for it to form a government on its own.

Sunday’s election was Greece’s first since its economy ceased being under strict supervision by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during the country’s nearly decade-long financial crisis.

A man with his dog casts his vote at a polling station in Athens Credit: AP

Tsipras, 48, served as prime minister during some of the most tumultuous years of the crisis, and has struggled to regain the wide support he enjoyed when he was swept to power in 2015 on a promise of reversing bailout-imposed austerity measures.

Mitsotakis had been steadily ahead in opinion polls in the runup to the election.

But his popularity took a hit following a February 28 rail disaster that killed 57 people after an intercity passenger train was accidentally put on the same rail line as an oncoming freight train.

It was later revealed that train stations were poorly staffed and safety infrastructure broken and outdated. The government was also battered by a surveillance scandal in which journalists and prominent Greek politicians discovered spyware on their phones.

Greece’s once-dominant Pasok party is likely to be at the centre of any coalition talks.

