Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Bakhmut is so badly destroyed that it is “only in our hearts”, but denied Russia's claims the embattled eastern city had fallen.

Speaking alongside US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Mr Zelenskyy said the city has been levelled, adding: “You have to understand that there is nothing.”

“They destroyed everything,” he added. “For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts. There is nothing in this place.”

His spokesman Sergii Nykyforov clarified that Mr Zelenskyy did not mean the city has fallen after initial confusion, writing on Facebook: "As for the answers of the President of Ukraine to the questions about Bakhmut.

"Reporter’s question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut. President’s reply: I think no. Thus the president denied taking Bakhmut."

The Russian defence ministry said that the city was taken by forces of the Wagner private army with the support of Russian troops.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke next to Joe Biden. Credit: AP

Mr Zelenskyy’s comments came as Mr Biden announced $375 million (£300 million) more in aid for Ukraine, which included more ammunition, artillery, and vehicles.

The eight-month battle for Bakhmut is the longest and probably most bloody of the conflict in Ukraine.

Analysts said that any potential Russian victory in Bakhmut - if true - would be unlikely to turn the tide in the war.

The Russian capture of the last remaining ground in Bakhmut would not be "tactically or operationally significant”, a Washington-based think tank said in response to reports the city had fallen.

The Institute for the Study of War said that taking control of these areas “does not grant Russian forces operationally significant terrain to continue conducting offensive operations”, nor to “defend against possible Ukrainian counterattacks.”

Russian state news agencies cited the Kremlin's press service as saying President Vladimir Putin “congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units.”

In a video posted earlier on Telegram, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday on Saturday.

He spoke flanked by about a half dozen fighters, with ruined buildings in the background and explosions heard in the distance.

It isn't clear which side has paid a higher price in the battle for Bakhmut so far.

Both Russia and Ukraine have endured losses believed to be in the thousands, though neither has disclosed casualty numbers.

Mr Zelenskyy underlined the importance of defending Bakhmut in March, saying its fall could allow Russia to rally support for a deal that might require Kyiv to make unacceptable compromises.

Analysts have said Bakhmut’s fall would be a blow to Ukraine and give some tactical advantages to Russia, but wouldn’t prove decisive to the outcome of the war.

