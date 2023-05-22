Play Brightcove video

Dominic Raab will stand down as an MP at the next general election, ITV News understands.

The former deputy prime minister is calling time on his parliamentary career just a month after he quit the Cabinet over bullying claims from civil servants. The Telegraph has reported to have seen an exchange of letters between Mr Raab and the chairman of his local Conservative Association dated last Friday explaining his decision.

He wrote: “I have become increasingly concerned over the last few years about the pressure the job has placed on my young family.”

Mr Raab quit Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet last month over bullying allegations from civil servants.

An independent investigation by Adam Tolley KC found he had acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Mr Raab will not contest his Esher and Walton seat, which he has held since 2010, at the next election, due by January 2025.

The Surrey constituency, which Mr Raab won by just 2,743 votes at the 2019 election, is a key target for the Liberal Democrats.

He joins a slew of senior Tories, including former chancellor Sajid Javid and ex-environment secretary George Eustice, announcing their exit plans amid a polling slump.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was a Conservative until he lost the whip over his I’m A Celebrity appearance, and Dehenna Davison, seen as a rising star in the Tory party, are also among the 30 Tories to be quitting the Commons.

