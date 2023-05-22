German authorities are set to fly to Portugal and investigate a new site identified in the search for Madeleine McCann, ITV News understands.

20 police officers are expected to take part in the search at a dam 50km from Praia Da Luz, where McCann went missing in 2007.

They will be joined by a team from the UK and Portugal, with some forensic tents already in place.

Heavy machinery from Portugal's Department of Civil Protection is being brought to the area.

The area around the Arade Dam in the Silves municipality was searched in February and March 2008 during an independent search commissioned by a Portuguese lawyer.