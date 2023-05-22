Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has hit out at Spain's top football league after being subjected to racist abuse by fans, claiming the division "now belongs to racists".

Vinicius, a Brazil international, made the comments after he appeared in his side's 1-0 away loss to Valencia, on Sunday.

Madrid have confirmed it has summitted an official complaint to Spain's Attorney General's Office.

The La Liga match was temporarily stopped for seven minutes in the second-half, after the 22-year-old told the match referee he had been racially abused by fans who chanted "monkey" at him.

He proceeded to approach the stands and confront the supporters, as players from both teams tried to restore calm.

Players from both Real Madrid and Valenica attempted to calm Vinicius down after he confronted supporters. Credit: AP

Police eventually arrived in the stands to deal with the supporters while an announcement was made asking fans to behave.

"It wasn't the first time, or the second or the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it's normal, as does the federation, and the opponents encourage it," Vinicius said in a social media post.

"The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi now belongs to racists... But I'm strong and I will fight until the end against the racists. Even if far from here."

Vinicius has been been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions since joining Real Madrid five years ago. La Liga has made nine formal complaints regarding racist abuse of Vinicius in the previous two seasons.

Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti said he considered replacing the star forward after the incident was raised.

"What happened today shouldn't happen," Ancelotti said.

"When a stadium yells 'monkey' to a player, and the coach considers taking him out of the field because of that, it means that there is something bad in this league."

Ancelotti refused to talk about the game during his post-match interviews, saying his team's loss meant nothing.

He added: "The game should have been stopped. This shouldn't happen. It wasn't only one person, as it has happened in several stadiums.

"Here, it was a stadium racially insulting a player, the game had to stop. I would have said the same thing if it was 3-0 for us. You have to stop the game, there was no way around it."

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti said he considered replacing Vinicius after the incident was raised. Credit: AP

Ancelotti said he asked the referee to stop the match, but was told the protocol was to first make an announcement to fans and then take other action if the problem continued.

Ancelotti said Vinicius did not want to keep playing initially, but he told the player he was not guilty of anything and that he was the victim.

Vinicius's teammate Thibaut Courtois said he would have left the pitch with him if he had decided to stop playing.

Vinicius was later sent off after an altercation with Valencia players, choosing to gesture to the home supporters about their team's fight against relegation as he left the pitch.

Valencia Manager Ruben Baraja condemned the behavior of Valencia fans, but also criticised Vinicius, saying he should have respected the club and its supporters.

Two Valenica fans, who have been accused of racially insulting Vinicius, have been identified by the club, according to reports in Spain.

La Liga has said it has requested images from the game to investigate what happened, and will potentially probe a separate incident outside Valencia's Mestalla Stadium where a large group of supporters allegedly shouted racist abuse as the Madrid bus arrived.

Madrid, in a statement, said it "strongly condemns" the events that marred the club's clash with Valencia, adding it had complained to prosecutors in Spain on the basis of "crimes of hatred and discrimination".

"These events represent a direct attack on the social and democratic model of coexistence of our State based on the rule of law," the club said in a statement.

The statement continued: "Article 124 of the Spanish Constitution stipulates that the role of the Public Prosecutor's Office is to promote the pursuit of justice in defense of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.

"Given the seriousness of the events that took place, Real Madrid has appealed to the Attorney General's Office, without prejudice to its standing as a private prosecutor in any proceedings that may be initiated."

Vinicius was sent off in the game after an altercation with Valencia players. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, La Liga President Javier Tebas has criticised Vinicius for attacking the league suggesting moves have been made to combat racism. He added the Madrid player had failed to show up for talks on the subject, which he had requested himself.

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has joined a wave of Brazilian politicians, players and clubs who have offered their backing to Vinicius.

He told a news conference at the G7 in Japan he hopes FIFA, La Liga and other governing bodies within football will "take measures so we don't allow racism and fascism to take over" in the sport.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also previously spoke of his support for Vinicius, saying: "With the system, each organiser is responsible for what happens in their competitions, but we provide the players with a system to stop insults on social networks."

"Regarding what happens on the pitch, referees have the obligation if there are racist insults. The famous three steps, stop, leave the pitch and if they continue, the match is over. It's a problem of education and politeness."

