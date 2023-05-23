Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule-breaking claims

Boris Johnson has been referred to police over fresh accusations of him breaking Covid lockdown rules.

The former Conservative party leader's ministerial diary allegedly revealed visits by friends to Chequers, his former country home, during the pandemic, The Times first reported.

The Cabinet Office, who discovered the apparent rule-breaking, has passed on its findings to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

The department found what appeared to be notes of several visits to Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, during preparations for a public inquiry into the pandemic, The Times reported.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid Inquiry.

"It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses.

"In-line with obligations in the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them."

"The privileges committee, which is investigating claims Mr Johnson misled parliament over lockdown-breaking parties, has been informed.

Mr Johnson was made aware of the concerns last week and has since written to the Cabinet Office denying rule breaking, according to The Times.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: "Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson's official diary were queried by Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid Inquiry.

"Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson's lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and Privileges Committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid Regulations."

Mr Johnson’s office said he hasn’t been contacted by the police and that the referral by the Cabinet Office is politically motivated.

ITV News has contacted the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

More to follow...

