A California father-of-two has died after being hit by a car while helping a family of ducks cross a busy intersection.

Casey Rivara, 41, left his vehicle before being struck by a teenage driver in Rocklin, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Mr Rivara had been driving his children home from swimming practice when he saw the ducklings struggling to cross a busy intersection.

No arrests have been made, but officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The 17-year-old girl who had been driving the vehicle remained at the scene - police officers have said it is unlikely she will be charged.

Rocklin police at the incident. Credit: Rocklin Police Department

"The man was reportedly trying to help some ducklings that were in the intersection. As the man was in the intersection, a teenage driver was headed eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard," said Rocklin Police.

The statement added: "This juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway.

"The driver remained at the scene of the collision. Emergency first responders arrived to assist, however the man died at the scene."

An online fundraiser has since been set up by Mr Rivara's family stating: "Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father.

"Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion."

Around $60,000 (over £48,000) has already been raised through donations on the online fundraiser, with any money being raised going to his partner, Angela, and their two children, Sophia and James who are aged 11 and six respectively.

Casey Rivara with his partner Angel and their two children Sophia and James. Credit: gofundme

His relatives added: "His family was Casey’s world, and to remain even closer to them he had recently started working at their children's school. He loved working at the school as he was able to positively impact other children."

Angel Chow, writing on Facebook, said: "We have been deeply touched by the overwhelming love and support we've received for Casey Rivara and our family in these past few days. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness.

"It's truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we're extremely grateful for that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.