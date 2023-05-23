Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Rolf Harris has died aged 93 years old, it has been announced.

The once loved Australian entertainer rapidly fell from grace after he was convicted for a sexually abusing children.

His seven-decade career launched in the 1950s, when he left behind his years as a teenage champion swimmer to pursue a life in front of the cameras.

He had hit songs including "Two Little Boys" which reached number one in the UK charts.

Harris moved to the England and lived in Berkshire for more than 60 years.

He went on to present multiple children's TV shows and painted an official portrait of her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.

As a trusted familiar face, he taught generations of children to swim and draw and even fronted a campaign warning of the dangers of child abuse in 1985.

But away from the camera, he was a sexual predator exploiting his position to abuse his victims.

In the years before his crimes emerged his career powered ahead.

The Australian-born star was awarded an MBE, OBE and CBE and was also presented with a BAFTA fellowship.

During his performance at the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Concert, one of his victims, who was watching at home, decided to go to the police.

It came as the Metropolitan Police-led Operation Yewtree into sexual abuse allegations against paedophile Jimmy Savile and others was about to begin.

Harris' victims felt empowered to come forward.

One of his victims was his daughter's friend, who he had a sexual relationship with for over 16 years.

He wrote to the girl's father in 1997 claiming his actions were from a 'feeling of love and friendship'.

He was convicted on 12 counts of indecent at London’s Southwark Crown Court in June 2014.

During the sentencing, the judge told him his reputation was in ruins and that he had no one else to blame but himself.

Following his conviction, Harris was stripped of his CBE – which he received after painting the Queen’s 80th birthday portrait.

In May 2017 he was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.

He was released on licence from Stafford Prison after just three years, in 2017. His health began to deteriorate in recent years.

Later the same year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Throughout his trial Harris never apologised to his victims.

More to follow...