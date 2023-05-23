Guy Pearce confirms he will appear in Neighbours reboot

Guy Pearce has said he will appear in the upcoming Neighbours revival after the long-running Australian soap was picked up by Amazon.

The streaming giant announced it would be continuing the show after what fans thought was the soap's finale aired in July last year.

In the 90-minute episode, Australian Hollywood star Pearce was joined by other Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie, who all came back to reprise their respective roles.

Pearce first appeared in the role of Mike Young in 1986, and went on to star in more than 400 episodes of the soap over three years - Pearce's character was reunited with his former love interest Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones, with the pair buying a house on Ramsay Street.

Pearce, who was born in Ely, Cambridgeshire, but moved to Australia as a child, has starred in hit films including The Hurt Locker and L.A. Confidential.

Speaking on the Good Weekend Talks podcast, said he would be coming back to appear in the new season of the show.

"Annie and I called each other, ‘What do we do now, because we’re living in the street'," the 55-year-old actor said. “And she said, 'Well I’m all right because I’m on the show anyway, but what are you going to do?’ I said, 'I don’t know.' So we’re in the process of working it out.

"Obviously, if I’m going to extricate myself from the show, I want to do it respectfully. I wasn’t just gonna go, 'Well, bad luck. You had your chance, that was it,' you know. So there may be a little appearance or two, shall we say."

The show was originally axed when Channel 5 made the decision to stop airing it before Fremantle announced it would be revived with the help of Amazon.

The revival comes after the proposed finale drew in 1.2 million viewers in Australia and 3 million in the UK.

Neighbours will be available to view on Channel 10 and Amazon Prime in Australia and on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US when it returns in the second half of 2023.

