'Hottest day of the year'? Don't pack away the winter wardrobe just yet

The recent warm weather has given plenty of encouragement to Britons to begin shedding their winter wardrobe ahead of the arrival of summer.

Daily temperatures have once again started to climb at a steady rate which has led to reports that this coming Thursday could be the hottest day of 2023 yet.

But exactly how likely are those predictions to pass? Weather presenter Lucy Verasamy explains.

Will Thursday be the hottest day of the year?

I've heard this repeated several times on the radio and been left wincing at the misinformation. The short answer is no - and it's a very misleading phrase.

It will feel pleasantly warm this week for many - like recent days. Fitting for mid-May and perfect spring weather really!

Should I pack away my winter wardrobe?

I think it's unwise to switch to a summer wardrobe just yet - keep those jumpers and fleeces to hand!

Expect highs of 23-24C this week - the highest temperatures expected through parts of the west, including West Midlands, the West Country and parts of Wales.

Where there's more cloud around and on coasts, in the breeze, it'll feel much cooler.

Expect cold nights - more so in rural spots - bookended by chilly early mornings and evenings, as temperatures sink under clearer skies.

How does this May compare to previous years?

After a grey and rainy March and April, May started off on a disappointing note - who can forget that rain on the King's Coronation Day?

Highs of 23-24C are expected this week. Credit: PA

But it has cheered up recently with brighter skies and more sunshine - great news given the longer, lighter days for this time of year.

Last May, temperatures peaked at nearly 28C and some nights were remarkably mild - not dropping much below 15C.

It's a very different feel for us this year, but surprisingly our May temperatures have been around and slightly average for the time of year.

We have experienced cloudier skies than preferred, but we've seen more sunshine in many areas since the weekend - and can expect that theme to continue.

Crucially, it's set to stay mostly dry for us - unlike other parts of Europe.

