A cow running loose on an American highway sparked scenes reminiscent of a Western, as it was chased down by a wrangler wielding a lasso.

State police in Michigan were asked to assist in the capture of the runaway cow, when it became apparent it was heading towards the I-75 highway in Oakland County, near Detroit.

Dashcam footage from the police shows the cow initially running along a grassy verge parallel to the highway.

The animal eventually moves onto the road itself, where it narrowly avoids oncoming traffic and is closely followed by the wrangler.

A second officer riding an all-terrain vehicle can then be seen overtaking the cow and shepherding it to the central reservation, where it was safely caught.

Officials confirmed the cow is now safely back on the farm it had originally escaped from.

