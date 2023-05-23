'We'll see what happens': LeBron James suggests he could retire from basketball
LeBron James has suggested he could retire as a professional basketball player after his LA Lakers team bowed out of the NBA playoffs.
The Lakers exited the competition on Monday, following a 113-111 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the fourth game of the Western Conference finals.
The loss came despite James, 38, setting a personal record with 31 points in the first half of the match.
James, who is the top point-scorer in NBA history, admitted post-game that he has not yet decided if this season will be his last.
He said: "We'll see what happens going forward. I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest.
"Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."
James still has a contract worth $46.9 million (£37.8 million) next season with the Lakers.
"It's all about availability for me and keeping my mind sharp, and things of that nature," he added.
"Being present on the floor, being present in the locker room and bus rides and plane rides, things of that nature.
"It's challenging, for sure. It was a very challenging season for me, for our ballclub, and obviously we know whatever went on early on [referencing the Lakers' start to the season]. It was cool, a pretty cool ride."
James missed a month of the regular season with a foot injury, but he returned with a series of stellar playoff performances.
Last February, he broke a 40-year long record in the NBA, becoming its highest-ever point-scorer.
He is a four time NBA finals winner and two-time men's Olympic Gold medalist.
