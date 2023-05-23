LeBron James has suggested he could retire as a professional basketball player after his LA Lakers team bowed out of the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers exited the competition on Monday, following a 113-111 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the fourth game of the Western Conference finals.

The loss came despite James, 38, setting a personal record with 31 points in the first half of the match.

James, who is the top point-scorer in NBA history, admitted post-game that he has not yet decided if this season will be his last.

He said: "We'll see what happens going forward. I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest.

"Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."

James still has a contract worth $46.9 million (£37.8 million) next season with the Lakers.

"It's all about availability for me and keeping my mind sharp, and things of that nature," he added.

James set a personal record of 31 points in the first half of the Lakers fourth series game against the Denver Nuggets. Credit: AP

"Being present on the floor, being present in the locker room and bus rides and plane rides, things of that nature.

"It's challenging, for sure. It was a very challenging season for me, for our ballclub, and obviously we know whatever went on early on [referencing the Lakers' start to the season]. It was cool, a pretty cool ride."

James missed a month of the regular season with a foot injury, but he returned with a series of stellar playoff performances.

Last February, he broke a 40-year long record in the NBA, becoming its highest-ever point-scorer.

He is a four time NBA finals winner and two-time men's Olympic Gold medalist.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...