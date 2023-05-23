People in the UK will no longer be able to share their Netflix password, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.

As part of a global crackdown, users will have to pay more for additional people who want to watch Netflix on their account.

The streaming giant started to trial stricter rules for users in South and Central America earlier this year, ahead of implementing them worldwide.

In a statement on its website on Tuesday, Netflix said: "Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United Kingdom.

"A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

What do I need to do if other households use my Netflix account?Netflix advises people should check which devices are signed in to your account.

People should sign out of devices that should not have access and are advised to change their password.

What do I do if I want someone outside my household to use my Netflix account?If you want to share Netflix with someone outside your household, there are now two options:

Transfer a profile - Anyone on your account can transfer a profile and create a new membership that they pay for themselves

Buy an extra member - You can add an extra member to share your Netflix account with someone who doesn’t live with you for £4.99 per month more.

You cannot share your Netflix password with people outside your household for free.

