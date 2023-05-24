Florida man loses arm in alligator attack: 'It's not the end of the world'

Play Brightcove video

Jordan Rivera told reporters that he has little recollection of how he came to be attacked by a 10.5 foot long alligator

A Florida man who lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator says it's "not the end of the world".

Jordan Rivera, 23, was outside Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte when the incident took place, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

He was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital, in Fort Myers, where his right arm was amputated. But despite the injury Mr Rivera is remaining positive in his outlook.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he told reporters: "I didn't lose my life, I lost my arm, it's not the end of the world."

Banditos Bar is located next to a pond and Mr Rivera said he was unsure how exactly he crossed paths with the alligator.

"Something happened where I either tripped or like the ground below me kind of just went down and I ended up in the water. And that's really the last thing that I remember," he said.

He also described the moment he first woke up from surgery and realised that his right arm had been amputated.

Mr Rivera added: "I woke up and I was just sitting here and I looked over and then I saw my arm the way it was and I was like 'whooaa'."

Wildlife officials have confirmed that a 10.5 foot (3.2 meter) long alligator has since been removed from the pond near to Banditos Bar.

