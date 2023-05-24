Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 7:09am

Inflation sank to 8.7% in April, according to the latest Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the first time in months the figure has sunk below double digits.

CPI is down from 10.1% in March.

Yesterday, the government was warned soaring food prices are outpacing energy bill costs as the key driver of the cost of living crisis.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with food industry leaders to discuss how to improve prices for consumers.