Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, her publicist has said.

Turner is one of rock’s most famous voices and had hits including Proud Mary and The Best.

In a career spanning over 60 years, the American-Swiss singer, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

The American-Swiss singer was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee. Credit: PA

Turner died “peacefully” on Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her publicist. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” a statement read. “With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations.” The statement added that a private funeral ceremony, attended by close friends and family, would be held, and that further press inquiries would not be answered.

Turner's admirers ranged from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, and as news of her death broke, the likes of model Naomi Campbell and Hollywood actress Rosario Dawson paid tribute.

Commenting on Instagram, Campbell wrote: “Rest in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you.”

She sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including certified Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) album sales of 10 million.

Turner also previously held a Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer – attracting an audience of 180,000 for her show at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1988.

Her autobiography, I, Tina, was turned into the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It, dramatising the mother-of-two’s famously turbulent relationship with Ike Turner and it also saw Angela Bassett nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Tina in the biopic.

Turner, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll, wed her long-time German beau, the music executive Erwin Bach, in a Swiss civil ceremony in 2013, and has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Tina Turner meets the Queen in 1989. Credit: PA

It was a second marriage for the music star, who was previously married to musician Ike from 1962 to 1978.

In her 1986 book, the singer narrated a harrowing tale of abuse, including suffering a broken nose during the course of her marriage to Ike.

Ike died in December 2007 and Tina’s spokeswoman at the time was quoted as saying: “Tina is aware that Ike passed away earlier today. She has not had any contact with him in 35 years. No further comment will be made.”

She had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

Turner's famous track list over the years includes the Bond theme track for 1995’s GoldenEye, with a tune of the same name co-written by Bono and The Edge of U2 fame, and other tracks include We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), What’s Love Got to Do With It, Private Dancer, Let’s Stay Together and many more.

In 2008 she duetted at the Grammys with Beyonce for a rendition of Proud Mary which featured both the powerful singers, in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other’s choreography.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway. Credit: AP

Other notable duets through her career included performing with David Bowie and in 1985 she took to the stage with The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger during Live Aid.

Last year, Turner said following her son Ronnie’s death at the age of 62 that he “left the world far too early”.

Her other biological son, Craig Raymond Turner, died aged 59 in 2018.

In 2005, President George W Bush famously described her legs as “the most famous in showbusiness” and it was reported she insured them for hundreds of millions of US dollars.

A musical based on her life, titled Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, opened on London’s West End in 2018.

She also dabbled in acting, starring in the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome alongside Mel Gibson and she also appeared in 1993’s Last Action Hero.

In 2021 she sold the rights to her back catalogue after reaching an agreement with BMG for an undisclosed sum, signing over her share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share and her name, image and likeness, the company said.

