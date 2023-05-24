Love Island participants will have to press pause on their social media accounts to shield themselves and their families from trolls' abuse while they stay in the villa, ITV has revealed.

Bosses have announced a raft of new Love Island duty of care procedures ahead of the hit reality show's 10th season, due to start this summer.

All of the islanders will be trained on the impacts of social media, handling negativity and financial matters, before they enter the 'Villa'.

Amy Hart said her family read 'death threats' while they managed her social media accounts. Credit: PA

Former Islanders have backed the proactive changes, with season five contestant Amy Hart revealing her family had to read "death threats" sent to her account while they managed her social media for the duration of her stay in the villa.

She said: "I didn’t really take into account when I went into the villa that although my best friend was really excited to run my social media account, it was me that signed up to do the show, not my family and not my friends.

"But it was them that had to read the death threats and it was them that had to read the horrible messages.

"Whereas when I came out, I came out to a great reaction because of the way that I left, and they were the ones who had a hard time when I was in there.”

Showrunners have also said participants will receive psychological support, an aftercare package and guidance on taking on management after the show.

Season eight contestant Tasha Ghouri backed the changes as a 'step in the right direction'. Credit: PA

Series 8 finalist Tasha Ghouri added: “I think this is great and needs to be done. I believe it’s 100% the right step in the right direction, I could see there was a lot less trolling and negativity.”

Prior to appearing on the show, prospective Islanders will also watch a video fronted by the show’s Executive Producer and Head of Welfare, interviewing former Islanders about their experiences on the show.

This includes details on the two week period before they enter the Villa, how to cope being filmed 24/7, the interaction they will have with producers in the Villa, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

Series 7 winner Liam Reardon said: "I found the welfare chats helpful as it gave us a chance to have a small break from Villa life and being able to talk to someone off camera.

"It was nice to speak to someone every few days who wasn’t in the villa and who were there to just listen or offer advice. The psychiatrists were a big help too for when times got a little hard."

Amy Hart added: "The welfare team were really supportive after I left. I also had a lot of therapy with the therapist I had in the villa, so it was lovely to have that continuation of care, and ITV were really supportive of that."

Under the new measures, all Islanders will also complete video training and guidance across a range of topics to include mutually respectful behaviour in relationships, behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour and language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions before they meet their fellow contestants.

