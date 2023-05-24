Tina Turner's love affair with the UK, where top rockers relaunched her career

Though singer Tina Turner was born in Nutbush, Tennessee, it was in Britain that she relaunched her career and catapulted back into stardom.

The iconic vocalist died “peacefully” aged 83, on Wednesday in her home in Switzerland, after a long illness, according to her publicist.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” a statement read.

“With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations.”

And many of those fans are in Britain - the star scored UK top 40 hits in seven separate decades.

Turner first hit the charts in 1966, alongside her ex-husband Ike, with the single River Deep, Mountain High.

By the end of the 1970s, Turner’s career had taken a turn - at 40 years old, her first solo album struggled and her live shows drew in small audiences on the cabaret circuit.

But it was British rock stars who helped bring her back to the limelight.

Londoner Rod Stewart convinced her to sing 'Hot Legs' with him on American show Saturday Night Live in 1981.

Then Mick Jagger, who had openly borrowed some of Turner’s on-stage moves, sang 'Honky Tonk Women' with her during the Stones’ 1981-82 tour.

At a listening party for his 1983 album 'Let’s Dance', David Bowie told guests that Turner was his favourite female singer.

More popular in England at the time than in the US, she recorded a raspy version of 'Let’s Stay Together' at EMI’s Abbey Road studios in London.

The singer on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium in her last-ever live performance in the UK Credit: William Conran/PA

By the end of 1983, 'Let’s Stay Together' was a hit throughout Europe and on the verge of breaking in the states. She regularly returned to the UK top 40 charts, in the 80s with a string of hits.

After her death on Wednesday, many British icons paid tribute to their friend and her lasting legacy.

Sir Mick Jagger, who also duetted with Tina Turner during Live Aid in 1985, wrote on Instagram: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.

“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

His fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood also tweeted: "God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul"

Model Naomi Campbell paid tribute to singer Tina Turner following her death aged 83.

Commenting on Instagram, Campbell said: “Rest in Peace & Power THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you.”

