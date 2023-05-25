Man arrested after car crashes into Downing Street gate

A man has been arrested after crashing into the gates at Downing Street, police have confirmed.

Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, said City of Westminster Police, after the collision at around 4:20pm.

There were no reports of any injuries and police enquiries are going to "establish the circumstances".

A cordon has been placed around the area of Whitehall, while images on social media showed a vehicle crashed into the gates, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Footage of the collision showed a white hatchback driving toward the gate at a slow pace, before slowing further ahead of the moment of impact.