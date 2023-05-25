Dani Dyer has given birth to twin daughters, she announced on Thursday.

The reality star took to Instagram to reveal the little girls had been born on Monday, May 22.

She shared a string of photos of the two sleeping babies wearing pink onesies and hats with large bows.

The 26-year-old captioned the post: “22.05.23,” adding a heart emoji.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, previously said she was expecting two baby girls with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen, who plays for West Ham United.

Commenting on the photo, her proud father wrote "Can’t stop smiling" alongside two heart emojis. Dyer also shares two-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are no longer together, after winning Love Island 2018. Credit: PA

She dated Kimmence before she clinched the win on ITV 2's reality show Love Island with Jack Fincham.

After the pair split, Dyer later rekindled her romance with Kimmence.

But she gave her on-off lover the boot as he was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

The TV star also stars alongside her soap actor father on a number of TV shows and they co-host a podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

In 2021, She made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver called Jeanette who picked up Dyer senior's character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.

More recently she has fronted her own E4 documentary titled "Dani Dyer: Is This Anxiety?" where she explores how mothers navigate the mental health condition.

Listen to Unscripted, our entertainment and arts podcast