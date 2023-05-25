By Daniel Boal, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Ofgem has announced a drop to its energy price cap from the current £3,280 per year to £2,074 for the average household in England, Wales and Scotland.The change, which will take effect from July 1, is due to falling wholesale energy prices.

The lower cap will replace the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which currently limits the typical household energy bill to around £2,500.

But the fall comes amid warnings that consumers are likely to feel little benefit to their household finances.

Campaigners have warned the lower cap is unlikely to provide much relief to households that struggled to pay their bills over the winter because the government’s energy support schemes have come to an end.

The price cap rocketed from £1,162 a year for a typical household in August 2021 to its current level of £3,280, having briefly reached £4,279, with the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine both pushing up wholesale prices.

Customers were partly shielded from the most recent rise by the government’s Energy Price Guarantee, which limits annual energy costs to £2,500 for the average household – below Ofgem’s price cap.

This will change in July when the price cap falls and the threshold for the guarantee rises to £3,000.

Will energy bills drop this summer?

Consumers will pay less for their energy overall. But, the amount that the price cap rate drops by won't be directly reflected in bills.

What's more, the government's support schemes have come to an end, meaning some people's monthly payments may be higher than in winter when the discount was in place.

The cap does not set the maximum a household will pay for their energy but limits the amount providers can charge them per unit of gas or electricity, so those who use more energy will pay more.

Will standing charges drop?

The standing charge – the roughly £300 paid each year by households just to access gas and electricity, is unlikely to fall.Consumer advice expert Martin Lewis wrote on MoneySavingExpert: "In my view, this leaves a moral hazard that the less you use, the less you save. I have lobbied Ofgem hard on this, sadly to little avail."

Will the government continue to provide support?

In July, the government will no longer be subsidising energy bills via the guarantee.

Only those in receipt of means-tested benefits, pensioners and those with disabilities are currently set to receive further help with their energy bills, amounting to £900, £300 and £150 respectively.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action chief executive Adam Scorer said: “Coming out of winter, most people will welcome any respite from record high prices, but it still leaves prices more than 80% higher than the start of the energy crisis and two million more households trapped in fuel poverty.

“More than two and a half million low income and vulnerable households are no longer receiving any Government support for unaffordable bills. For them, the energy crisis is far from over.”

Will we see a return of fixed-rate deals?

Fixed-rate contracts had provided choice for households who wanted to lock in deals, but energy firms stopped selling new fixes as energy prices began to soar in 2021.

However, due to short-term price certainty, energy firms may start reintroducing them.

Fixes can help protect consumers from future price fluctuations, prompting some to lock in a fixed deal before predicted price rises.But they can also be a gamble as if prices were instead to fall further, consumers can find yourself locked in at a higher rate.

Many households will be braced to see whether the price cap drop could signal a return of fixed rate offers.

Martin Lewis writing on MoneySavingExpert on Wednesday said: "Based on current predictions, if any firm offers a fix for not much more than the July price cap, for the sake of certainty it's worth considering."

