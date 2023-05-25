Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy speaks from Portugal, where police have extended their search at the Barragem do Arade reservoir into a third day

Police have begun photographing an excavation site near the banks of a remote reservoir in Portugal as the fresh Madeleine McCann search entered a third day.

Officers maintained their focus on an area of woodland on a peninsula at the Barragem do Arade reservoir on Thursday, after a digging operation was commenced on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy machinery was being used to cut through vast undergrowth at the site, while a mixture of uniformed and plain-clothed officers raked the ground.

ITV News understands Thursday's searches could also see officers begin to study the water around the reservoir - around 30 miles from Praia da Luz, where the three-year-old went missing in 2007.

The searches are being conducted in partnership by teams of investigators from Portugal, Germany and the UK.

Personnel clear undergrowth with machinery at Barragem do Arade reservoir. Credit: PA

Although investigators have not given an indication as to how much longer the search will continue, it is expected that a timeline will become clearer by the end of Thursday.

On Wednesday, personnel concentrated their search for a number of hours at an area of woodland. Officers were seen cutting back the undergrowth and using shovels to excavate part of the area.

On Tuesday, search teams were seen scouring the banks, hammering at the ground with pickaxes and combing through small rocks with rakes and spades.

Around a dozen officers with sniffer dogs were also at the site, while the fire service boat took officers onto the water.

Portuguese daily Expresso said that the first day ended with no significant results, and that police had collected some objects, including fabrics and garments.

The fresh searches are being carried out at the request of German investigators who believe their prime suspect, convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, 45, kidnapped and murdered the youngster.

A timeline of events since Madeleine McCann went missing 16 years ago

Play Brightcove video

He is currently in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, and is suspected of further rapes and child sexual abuse committed in the area between 2000 and 2017.

German authorities have not revealed what triggered the latest search operation, but Christian Wolters, the prosecutor for the city of Braunschweig, said they were acting on the basis of "certain tips".

ITV News understands these tip-offs are not from Brueckner or anyone in connection to him.

Madeleine vanished while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, after they left her and her younger twin siblings asleep in their apartment while they went out to dinner with friends.

Portuguese lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia previously claimed criminal contacts had told him Madeleine's body was in the reservoir, and in 2008 he raised funds for unsuccessful private searches of the water.

Madeleine's disappearance has attracted enormous media attention since she vanished, and reporters are being kept at arm's length around a mile away from where search activity is taking place. A no-fly zone has also been imposed over the reservoir.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...