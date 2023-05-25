Play Brightcove video

Rhys Williams reports on the 'lockdown pets' being left at rehoming centres

The fact that cockapoos make very charming puppies meant they became a much-sought-after "lockdown pet".

But this cross between a cocker spaniel and poodle can be lively and difficult to handle when they get bigger.

And now that lockdown is long past, more and more of these dogs are being left at rehoming centres.

Rhys Williams visited one.

