The mother of killer Brian Laundrie wrote to her son saying she would help him "dispose of a body" in a letter that instructed him to burn it after reading.

Nearly two years ago, Laundrie returned home from a holiday without his fiancee Gabby Petito and refused to discuss her whereabouts.

Petito's disappearance sparked a nationwide manhunt that gripped the world.

Laundrie then disappeared from his family home on September 13, before Ms Petito's body was found in September 19, 2021.

Laundre's remains were found on October 20.

A notebook found on his person contained an admission that he had killed Petito, and an investigation ruled he took his own life.

The letter by his mother, Roberta Laundrie, was revealed at a hearing on Wednesday in which Petito's parents argued it was relevant to their lawsuit brought against the Laundries.

There was a nationwide search for Gabby Petito. Credit: AP

The letter said: "I just want you to remember I will always Love you and I know you will always Love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing will or could ever divide us. No matter what we do, or where we go or what we say- we will always Love each other."If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body I will bring show up with a shovel and garbage bags."The envelope containing the letter said “burn after reading” and was recovered from Brian Laundrie’s backpack when his remains were found in October 2021.

The letter was written before her son's fatal trip with Petito, and Laundrie's lawyers have insisted it is not related to Petito.

Petito's family have challenged this.

The Petitos argue Laundrie's parents and their lawyer knew their daughter had been murdered and the location of the body when they issued a statement on September 14, 2021, about the search.A statement from the Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, sent to CNN, said: "I truly loved my son, and simply wanted to convey to him how much he meant to me and how much I loved him.

"I am sure people use phrases all the time to express to their loved ones the depths of their love.

"Although I chose words that I thought would be impactful with Brian given our relationship, the letter was in no way related to Gabby.