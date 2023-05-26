Former leaders Boris Johnson and Donald Trump met in the US this week for talks on Ukraine, it has been revealed.

The pair held a summit on Thursday during Mr Johnson's tour of the US to "discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of Ukrainian victory", the former prime minister's spokesman said.

Both leaders have been subject to investigations since leaving their country's top jobs, with Mr Trump currently facing several indictments in numerous states.

He is currently running to replace Joe Biden as president for his second stint in the White House.

Mr Johnson is being investigated by the Commons Privileges Committee over whether he committed contempt of Parliament with assurances that Covid-19 rules were always followed on Downing Street under his leadership, claims later proved to be false.

Mr Johnson insists he was always honest to the best of his knowledge when giving assurances to MPs, but if the committee decides otherwise he could receive a punishment that sees him lose his seat.

If the committee recommends a punishment of 10 days suspended from Parliament, and MPs approve it, a by-election could follow.

If he is suspended for 10 days, voters in his constituency will be asked if they want to remove him as their MP by signing a recall petition.

If 10% of eligible voters in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency sign the petition, that will trigger a by-election.

Mr Johnson has a majority of 7,210 in his constituency, winning 52.6% of the vote in 2019, but Labour gained 37.6% and will be hoping it could oust the former prime minister.

Trump pleaded not guilty in New York last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. He has denied wrongdoing.

He has made the long list of other investigations into his personal, professional and presidential conduct central to his campaign to reclaim the White House in 2024.

The Republican has portrayed himself as the victim of a coordinated, politically motivated effort to sully his chances.

He has repeatedly attacked prosecutors, accusers and judges by name and has shown no willingness to back down — even after a recent $5 million verdict in a writer’s sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against him.

The plaintiff in that case, writer E Jean Carroll, filed a new claim Monday seeking an additional $10 million or more to hold Trump liable for remarks he made bashing her on CNN the day after the May 9 verdict.

Trump responded by doubling down on his contention that Carroll’s allegations were a “Fake, Made Up Story” and a “TOTAL SCAM" and that her case is "part of the Democrats playbook to tarnish my name and person.”