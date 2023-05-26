An 11-year-old boy who was shot in the chest by a police officer after he called for help has returned home after almost a week of treatment.

Aderrien Murry, was hospitalised for five days with a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs after an Indianola Police Department officer shot him last Saturday.

After being cleared by doctors, he has since returned to his home in Indianola.

The lawyer representing the family has called for the Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded the unarmed 11-year-old in his home to be fired.

During a protest that his law office showed on a livestream video, Carlos Moore said: “We are demanding justice

"An 11-year-old black boy in the city of Indianola came within an inch of losing his life.

“He had done nothing wrong and everything right.”

Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, said her son is “blessed” to be alive but he does not understand why an officer shot him.

“This was the worst moment in my life and I feel like nobody cares. That's my child, y'all," Nakala Murry said, as she cried in the lobby of city hall.

Mr Moore said Nakala Murry asked her son to call police at about 4am on Saturday when the father of one of her other children showed up at her home.

He added the man was irate and Nakala Murry felt threatened.

“He called the police to come to his mother’s rescue,” Mr Moore said of Aderrien. "He called his grandmother to come to his mother’s rescue. The police came there and escalated the situation.”

Mr Moore said two officers responded, and one kicked the front door before Nakala Murry opened it.

He added she told them the intruder had left the home but three children were inside.

Moore said Nakala Murry told him that Sgt. Greg Capers shouted into the home and said anyone inside should come out with their hands up.

Moore said Aderrien walked into the living room with nothing in his hands, and Capers shot him in the chest.

Indianola City Attorney Kimberly Merchant confirmed to The Enterprise-Tocsin newspaper in Indianola that Capers is the officer who fired the shot.

Moore told The Associated Press that Indianola officials have suspended Capers with pay during an investigation into the shooting.

Nakala Murry and Moore were joined by a few other people as they sat in the city hall lobby and sang “We Shall Overcome.”

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced it is examining the shooting.

The bureau said a person younger than 18 had received “significant injuries” after being shot by an Indianola Police Department officer.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin said: “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

“Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office. Due to this being an open and ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made.”

