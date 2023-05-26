Play Brightcove video

Footage captures gusts of air buffeting passengers after the exit door was opened mid-air

A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, airline and government officials said.

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the south-eastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju.

Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport. Credit: AP

The flight is normally about an hour, and details of the incident, including how long the door was open, were under investigation, according to Asiana Airlines.

Video footage apparently taken by a person on board and posted on social media shows passengers' hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive isn't currently known.

Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport. Credit: AP

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

