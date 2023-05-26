Play Brightcove video

Phillip Schofield has admitted to lying about an affair he had with a young male colleague while working at This Morning, ITV News reporter Chloe Keedy has the latest

Phillip Schofield has admitted to having an affair with a much younger man at ITV, who worked with him on This Morning.

The relationship took place while he was still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, who is also mother to their two daughters.

It is understood the younger colleague is not in the public eye and did not want their relationship to be known.

Schofield said “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning," in a statement released through the Daily Mail.

He continued: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

The presenter added: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

Mr Schofield’s agency has since dropped the former This Morning co-host, citing “honesty and integrity.”

Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield.

"These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Mr Schofield will also quit ITV altogether, despite the channel previously announcing he will have a prime time show.

