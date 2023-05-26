Phillip Schofield has been dropped by his talent agency after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with “a younger male colleague” at This Morning.

On Friday, the former This Morning host announced he had quit ITV, after revealing the relationship took place while he was married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, who is mother to their two daughters.

The agency, YMU, said it had learned “important new information” about the presenter which has “contradicted” what he had previously told them.

In a statement, Mary Bekhait, chief executive of the YMU Group, said the agency has “parted company” with Schofield “with immediate effect”.

The statement added: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield.

“These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Schofield also confirmed he would no longer be represented by the agency, saying: “It is with the most profound regret that after 35 years of being faultlessly managed by YMU I have agreed to step down from their representation with immediate effect.”

It comes as the 61-year-old released a full apology for lying about the affair to his family and This Morning colleagues.

Schofield said “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning," in a statement released through the Daily Mail.

He continued: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

The presenter added: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

