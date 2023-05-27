A 43-year-old man arrested after a car smashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation.

The suspect was arrested by armed officers at the scene of Thursday afternoon's crash involving a silver Kia at Whitehall.

He was detained on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving and was taken into custody.

Today the Metropolitan Police announced he has been released under investigation to this matter.

The force added: "There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the incident continue by officers from the Central West Command Unit, supported by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command. "The incident is not being treated as terror-related."

The Kia being towed following the crash.

Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time the car crashed into the front gates, it is understood. The prime minister, who had been due to leave No 10 anyway, departed after the crash.

An eyewitness told ITV News that the car that collided with the gates had stopped and reversed into position opposite the gates before driving towards them.

“He was heading towards Parliament Square, slowly. He stopped, reversed up the kerb – I thought he was going to hit the lamppost,” they said. “There was a smash about 15 seconds later. He didn’t hit it [Downing Street gates] hard, he was probably going 15-20 mph as he’d only started across the road. He’d stopped, reversed then set off from 30 metres out." The eyewitness praised the police for doing "a good job" and not overreacting.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...