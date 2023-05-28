Viewers are bracing themselves ahead of the final ever episode of HBO's hit series Succession on Sunday night.

Creator Jesse Armstrong's critically acclaimed show, which has accrued a cult following, chronicles a billionaire media mogul and his children's struggles to take over the family company, fictional conglomerate Waystar Royco.

It is set to bow out after four seasons as dedicated fans lock in plans to watch the 88-minute finale while turning online for emotional support, memes and endless theories about how the show could end and who will prevail.

Siblings Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, respectively, have been at war since their father, Logan, portrayed by Scottish actor Brian Cox, died in episode three of the ten-part season.

Brian Cox starred as billionaire media mogul Logan Roy. Credit: HBO via AP

The UK's Matthew Macfadyen also stars as Shiv's husband, Tom Wambsgans, though the pair are working through a tumultuous separation.

On social media platforms including Twitter, Reddit and the chatting app Discord, popular among gamers, Succession fans share countless memes and swirling theories about which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family members, corporate executives and hangers-on will prevail as the company's CEO.

Fans have searched for clues in past episodes, characters' names, the show's opening sequence and elsewhere.

Show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year “there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” which some have taken as a sign that the show's central question will be answered.

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong. Credit: AP

Conclusions to hit TV series can be hit-or-miss.

The bloody 2013 ending of Walter White’s story on Breaking Bad and Don Draper’s more zen ending on Mad Men in 2015 generally satisfied fans.

But the 2019 conclusion of Game of Thrones - the last big finish for an HBO show - generally did not, and attracted a host of criticism.

HBO has been able to ratchet up suspense ahead of Sunday's Succession finale in part by airing only one episode per week.

For UK viewers, Succession is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

