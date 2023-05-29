Phillip Schofield has resigned from ITV and will not present The British Soap Awards after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague.

The 61-year-old disclosed the relationship after departing This Morning with "immediate effect" following speculation over his relationship with Holly Willoughby.

Willoughby went on to release a statement stating that the sofa would not be the same without him.

Speculation into their relationship has gone on for a number of weeks.

ITV News takes a look back everything that has been said in the run-up to Schofield's resignation.

May 29: Around half an hour before This Morning was due to air, Schofield hit out at "the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show".

Shortly afterwards, Eamon Holmes, who previously presented the show on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford, tweeted: “Schofield has just put out a delusional statement.

“Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs.

“I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person!”

Holmes, who now presents a breakfast show on GB News, has been vocal in his criticism of Schofield, saying he and Langsford were “deceived and lied to.”

Interim presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary acknowledged the scandal on air, stating that while the show 'happens to be in the news at the moment' they 'love making' it.

May 28: Ex-This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh released a statement about a "toxic culture" on the daytime television show, saying he was "managed out" after taking his concerns about how people were being treated to the top of ITV.

Dr Ranj Singh (left) with Rylan Clarke on This Morning in 2017. Credit: PA

The TV doctor posted to Twitter following news of Phillip Schofield's affair with a much younger colleague at ITV, who have said they found "no evidence" when investigating claims of the affair.

May 27: ITV released a statement saying an investigation into "rumours of a relationship" between Phillip Schofield and a younger employee had been launched.

An ITV spokesperson said: "Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Phillip's statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."

Holly Willoughby accused Schofield of lying to her. Writing on Instagram, she said: "When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."

May 26: The presenter released a statement admitting an affair with a "much younger man" and announced that he would be stepping down from presenting the British Soap Awards and ITV.

May 22: Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary paid tribute to Phillip Schofield in the first show since he announced his exit. They described him as "one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had" before wishing him "all the best for the future." May 21: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are filling in as hosts on This Morning today following Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show, ITV has confirmed.

May 20: Phillip Schofield announced that he would step down from This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the ITV programme.

May 15: Rumours surround the relationship between Schofield and Willoughby intensify. The pair put on a united front

May 11: Following speculation that their relationship was under strain - Schofield called Willoughby his "rock" while admitting that the past few

May 10: The Sun Newspaper reports that Schofield and Willoughby are "barely speaking".

April 17: Phillip Schofield returned to ITV's This Morning after brother was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Phillip Schofield returned to the This Morning sofa alongside Rochelle Humes, who was standing in for Holly Willoughby. Credit: ITV

Mr Schofield was joined on the This Morning sofa by The Hit List presenter and former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes while his usual co-host Holly Willoughby recovered from shingles.

Timothy Schofield was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child, following a trial at Exeter Crown Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.