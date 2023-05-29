Phillip Schofield 'created an atmosphere' on This Morning 'where people hated him' and 'avoided him in the corridor', former colleague Eamonn Holmes has claimed.

The TV presenter made a number of scathing remarks about Schofield and ITV in an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News aired on Monday.

It comes after Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

In the wake of his resignation, some former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the culture at the show.

Holmes, who left the show in December 2021, claimed "everything at ITV was geared towards making Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby happy" - describing the pair as "distant" and uncaring of other staff.

"He is the chief narcissist. He is a complete and utter dyed in the wool narcissist, everything is about him," he told Wootton.

"He created an atmosphere where people hated him; those people he would avoid them in the corridor, he didn’t look at anybody, he didn’t know anybody’s name.”

Responding to an Instagram post where Schofield said there was "no toxicity" on the show, the now GB News host said: "Holy God, what planet does this man live on?"

Holmes also said that he and his wife Ruth Langsford, who worked on This Morning until 2022, would "look after" the young runner with whom Schofield was having an affair.

Lawyers for Schofield have confirmed he first met the runner when he was 15, but only began having an affair with him after he took a job at ITV.

“Ruth and I particularly looked after him, he never once talked to us about any relationship, but we knew he was in a bad way,” Holmes said.

Holmes claimed Willoughby was trying to "distance herself" from Schofield to "protect herself" as she is "she is all about brand protection".

He alleged that there was a “total cover-up” within ITV and said “those in authority” had to have known about the affair.

Earlier ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment refused to answer questions about Schofield after being pursued on the street by a GB News producer.

In a segment broadcast on Wootton’s show, producer Ben Leo tracked down ITV’s Kevin Lygo and asked him if there was a “cover-up” of Schofield’s affair with a young male colleague at the station. Mr Lygo walked away from the producer, telling him: “We really have no more to say.”

On Saturday ITV said it carried out an investigation after rumours of an affair between Schofield and a much younger colleague began to circulate.

It claimed both parties repeatedly denied the suggestion and that no evidence was found "beyond hearsay and rumour".

Schofield's relationship took place while he was still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, who is also mother to their two daughters. It is understood the younger colleague is not in the public eye and did not want their relationship to be known.

In a statement released through the Daily Mail, Schofield said: “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning." He continued: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.” The presenter added: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family. “I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”