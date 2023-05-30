Play Brightcove video

Wildfires have forced the evacuation of thousands of people in Canada, as ITV News' US Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

Fierce wildfires in Canada have lead to 16,000 people being forced to flee from their homes.

The flames ravaged around 200 homes in the 100-square-kilometer evacuation zone, in the Halifax area, on the Atlantic coast of the country.

Firefighters battled the blazes throughout the night, to extinguish hotspots in the fire that started in the area on Sunday, Halifax Deputy Fire Chief David Meldrum said.

He said it was too early to give an exact count of homes destroyed, but the local government put the toll at about 200 buildings.

Speaking to ITV News, the president of the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society, Jim Abraham, said these kind of wildfires were "unprecedented" for people living in Nova Scotia.

On Tuesday, those evacuated were allowed to visit the wreckage to see whether their homes and pets who were left behind had survived

Dan Cavanaugh was among two dozen people waiting in a Halifax-area parking lot to learn if their suburban homes had been consumed by the wildfire.

“We’re like everyone else in this lot,” said the 48-year-old insurance adjuster. “We’re not sure if we have a house to go back to or the extent of the damages.”

Sarah Lyon, of the Nova Scotia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said an eight-member team was preparing to head out into the evacuation zone to retrieve animals left behind.

Sonya Higgins said she and more than 40 others had waited in a nearby supermarket parking lot to be led into the evacuation area, in hopes of retrieving seven cats from two homes.

Ms Higgins runs a cat rescue operation in Halifax, and she said the pet owners contacting her are “frantic” to find their animals and get them to a safe place.

Earlier on Tuesday, fire fighters said that with the return of dry and windy conditions, flames could restart in the evacuation zone.

Canada's extended forecast is predicting hotter weather on Wednesday and no rain until Friday at the earliest.

