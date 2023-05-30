Amazon offers employees term time hours amid industrial dispute

Amazon will offer term time hours to workers in the UK, giving employees the opportunity to take time off during the Summer, Easter and Christmas breaks.

The offer will be open to all parents, grandparents and guardians of school-age children.

They will be guaranteed six weeks off in Summer, as well as two weeks during Christmas and Easter.

The GMB union, whose members are currently taking industrial action against Amazon, said "it's no coincidence that 16 days of strike action have come before this offer.

Amazon will be offering the contracts to staff at their fulfilment centres - where items are picked and packaged for delivery - first with other employees being offered the deal later in the year.

Amazon workers went on strike in April. Credit: PA

Amazon also announced a new part-time contract set at 80 hours a month with more flexibility in picking their shift times to help people fit work around their other commitments.

John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK Country Manager, said: "Providing a flexible part-time contract where people can pick the shifts that best suit their needs will support our employees’ partners and other job-seekers with family caring commitments a route back to the workplace, helping to boost household income."

Get Ready for Work, a London-based organisation which supports women back into the workplace, said: "Term-time working has the potential to give a lot of people the support they need, so it’s an interesting and progressive change at Amazon.

"We know that many women want to work flexible hours and for those with younger children term-time working makes so much sense.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

"We believe it’s a great way to support a widening of the workforce as well as providing valuable flexibility for parents."

Workers at Amazon's Coventry fulfilment centre have staged several walkouts in the past two months demanding higher pay.

Their main demand is they want a pay rise to £15 an hour, with most employees currently earning between £11-£12 an hour.

They are also asking Amazon to recognise GMB as their union.

Amanda Gearing, GMB Organiser, told ITV News: "It is no surprise that Amazon have discovered flexible working offers after Coventry workers have found their voice and their strength. It's no coincidence that 16 days of strike action have come before this offer.

"But the workers are clear – they want their trade union to be recognised. They want a fair pay offer of £15 per hour. In the worst cost of living crisis for a generation it is only fair.

"Amazon needs to stop dithering, talk to GMB and recognise us as their workers’ voice.”