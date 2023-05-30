Ant and Dec laugh off Britain's Got Talent 'legs akimbo' stage fall

Ant and Dec have laughed off a Britain's Got Talent mishap after Ant fell over on stage as the duo presented the show.

Ant slipped on the stage just minutes into the semi-finals on Monday as special guests - 2009 winner Diversty - finished a performance.

Dec quickly helped his partner back onto his feet and the BGT judges all checked if he was okay while laughing about his mishap.

BGT worked theslip into the show as they played a replay of it after the first advert break.

On Tuesday, Dec shared a video on their joint Twitter page laughing at his partner who was resting with a pack of ice on his back.

He said the semi-finals got off to a "flying start."

Ant said his back was sore after initially brushing it off when he was presenting.

He said: "It was alright, I think the adrenaline gets you through it and then now its a bit like I need ice on that."

The pair noted that they thought the stage was a bit slippy when they began their appearance.

Dec said: "That was quite a fall wasn't it, the legs went whoosh up in the air!"

He added: "Legs in the air! Legs akimbo!

BGT continues on Tuesday, with the presenting duo expected to be both on their feet as usual.

