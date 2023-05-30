Drone strikes hit both Kyiv and Moscow as air raids intensify

Play Brightcove video

At least one has died after attacks in Kyiv

The capitals of Russia and Ukraine have been struck by pre-dawn strikes, killing at least one person in Kyiv.

Ukraine said at least 20 Iranian-made drones were destroyed by air defence forces in Kyiv’s airspace in Russia’s third attack on the capital in the past 24 hours.

In Moscow, residents reported hearing explosions and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later confirmed there had been a drone attack.

Mr Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused "insignificant damage" to several buildings.

Aftermath of the drone strike in Kyiv. Credit: AP

He said two buildings were evacuated and two people received medical attention for unspecified injuries but did not need to go to hospital, he said.

Russian officials later said several drones were shot down as they approached Moscow.

It was the second reported attack on Moscow after authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin earlier this month in what was labelled an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

In the attacks overnight on Kyiv, one person died and three were injured when a high-rise building caught fire.

An apartment building in Moscow damaged by a Ukrainian strike. Credit: AP

The building’s upper two floors were destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the Kyiv Military Administration said.

Resident Valeriya Oreshko said that even though the immediate threat was over, the attacks had everyone on edge.

"You are happy that you are alive, but think about what will happen next," the 39-year-old said.

Moscow has been ramping up its strikes on Kyiv in recent days amid widespread speculation Ukraine is about to start a counterattack.

On May 28 the capital was struck by the largest attack since the start of the war.

Ukrainian officials claimed 54 Russian drones were launched at Kyiv, with 52 of them being shot down.

Although Ukraine has managed to beef up its air defence systems drastically since the start of the war thanks to weapons systems provided by its Western allies, falling debris still presents a major threat.

Pieces of destroyed drones killed one and injured one during the May 28 attack.

Authorities also said falling debris was the cause of a fire after Tuesday's attack.

The war has mostly been in stalemate for several months, with only small amounts of land trading hands at a huge cost in manpower and resources in the city of Bakhmut.