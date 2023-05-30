Lionesses: Who will make England's World Cup team amid injury woes?

England boss Sarina Wiegman is preparing to name her squad for this summer's World Cup despite injuries becoming a major talking point in the run-up to the competition.

The tournament comes off the back of the Lionesses' historic Euro's 2022 victory, ending England's 56-year-wait for silverware on the international stage - and the sides win in the inaugural Women's Finalissima.

And, while the Lionesses are among the favourites headed into the tournament, a number of injures to key players could put a dent in the teams ambitions to take home the biggest prize in Women's football.

Which key players are injured?

Captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the World Cup following an ACL injury. Credit: PA

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament last month.

Fellow Euro 2022 winner Fran Kirby will also be absent due to a knee problem and Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot and was named player of the tournament for that competition, is a serious doubt as she recovers from an ACL injury sustained in November.

Wiegman said back in March that it would be unlikely that Mead would make the squad, but Mead stated she was ahead of schedule in her recovery in May.

However, a big concern for the England boss will be that Mead hasn't played a competitive match in eight months.

Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze (both knee) have been sidelined of late as well to add to Wiegman’s worries, and there have also been recent injuries to Jordan Nobbs and Jess Park.

Meanwhile one-cap goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has made herself unavailable for selection as she focuses on recovering from a groin issue.

Who could be called up to fill their spaces?

Williamson's injury has prompted speculation over whether her predecessor as skipper and fellow defender Steph Houghton, who is yet to play under Wiegman, might be recalled.

The 35-year-old was included in the provisional Euros squad last summer as she worked her way back from an Achilles operation but did not make the final cut and, while featuring regularly for Manchester City, she has not had further involvement with England.

Steph Houghton could be recalled to the England squad after skipper Leah Williamson has been ruled out due to an ACL injury. Credit: PA

Speaking shortly before Williamson’s injury, Wiegman said the chances of Houghton making the World Cup squad were “not that high” while stressing she would “never close the door”.

With senior stars Ellen White and Jill Scott having retired, and Williamson unable to compete due to injury, the inclusion of Houghton could add some much needed experience to the side.

In attack, there could be a return for Bethany England, a member of the Euros-winning squad who was last called up by Wiegman for matches in September.

The forward has scored 12 Women’s Super League goals since moving from Chelsea to Tottenham in January.

Elsewhere, Fran Kirby's injury and Jill Scott's retirement have left a hole in England's midfield.

A gap that could be plugged by Katie Zelem, who has played a pivotal role for Manchester United this season, and Laura Coombs who was recalled by England in February for the first time since 2015.

What are England's chances of winning?

England will kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22 before going on to play Denmark and China as they look to qualify from Group D.

Their 30-game unbeaten run under Wiegman that included last summer’s Euros triumph on home soil, the first major trophy in the team’s history, ended in their most recent outing - when they were beaten 2-0 by Australia in Brentford last month.

Wiegman, a runner-up at the 2019 World Cup in France with her native Netherlands, will be at a grassroots club in Birmingham for the announcement of her 23-player squad on Wednesday afternoon.

England manager Sarina Wiegman. Credit: PA

Sutton Coldfield’s Boldmere St Michaels FC, formed in 1883, is home to 70 teams covering 18 different age groups across women’s, men’s, girls’ and boys’ football.

Around 60 girls and boys are set to be taking part in half-term sessions there on Wednesday.

The Football Association said in a statement that the location decision “follows the Lionesses’ equal access success and has been made to highlight the strong connection between the grassroots game and England teams”.

It added: “This will reinforce the squad’s determination to positively impact participation levels, inspire future generations and also the crucial role grassroots clubs have played in the players’ development.”

