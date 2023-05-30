Phillip Schofield has been dropped as an ambassador to The Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by the King.

The charity, which helps young people aged 11 to 30 get into jobs, said it was “no longer appropriate” for it to work with the former TV presenter.

Last week, the former This Morning host was dropped by ITV and his agent after he admitted he lied about having an affair with a younger colleague.

It comes as an ITV boss is set to be quizzed over the controversy on Tuesday next week.

The King, then-Prince of Wales, meeting Phillip Schofield at the Prince's Trust Awards at the London Palladium, in 2018. Credit: PA

ITV management was already due to appear in front of the government's Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, along with those from Channel 4 and Channel 5, as part of its scrutiny of the draft media bill.

But tonight committee members MPs John Nicolson and Simon Jupp confirmed they will be asking about ITV's handling of the This Morning situation.

On Friday Schofield, 61, admitted to having an affair with a younger man while he was still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, who is also mother to their adult daughters.

It is understood the younger colleague is not in the public eye and did not want their relationship to be known.

Schofield said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning," in a statement released through the Daily Mail.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Phillip Schofield’s full statement after affair with younger colleague

ITV confirmed it did investigate claims of the affair but "did not find any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour".

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated."

Eamonn Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford Credit: Ian West/PA

Schofield has since been accused of "creating an atmosphere" on This Morning "where people hated him" and "avoided him in the corridor", by former colleague Eamonn Holmes,

The TV presenter made a number of scathing remarks about Schofield, and his former employer ITV, in an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News aired on Monday.Holmes, who left the show in December 2021, claimed "everything at ITV was geared towards making Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby happy" - describing the pair as "distant" and uncaring of other staff.

Schofield has said there is "no toxicity" at This Morning and "it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice".

