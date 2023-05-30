Scottish minister calls for more engagement on trade deals

Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary has called on the UK Government to engage more on future trade deals as the pact with Australia and New Zealand comes into force.

The first deals struck by the UK post-Brexit will come into force on Wednesday, with Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch hailing the agreements as a “historic moment”.

But Mairi Gougeon, the Rural Affairs Secretary north of the border, said the deal would not benefit Scottish producers, adding that “frustratingly” the Scottish Government was not involved in the implementation of the deal.

“The UK Government’s approach to Brexit continues to undermine devolution and reneges on promises made ahead of the EU referendum,” she said in a statement.

Kemi Badenoch described the deals as a ‘historic moment’ Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

“Going forward it is imperative that UK ministers work constructively with ministers from the devolved governments and industry to ensure that our agri-food producers are better protected in future trade deals.”

The Scottish Government has long been critical of both Brexit and UK Government handling of international trade deal negotiations, including raising concerns about the impact on Scotland’s farmers.

“These trade deals are not good enough for Scotland’s producers – they have been rushed through and the UK Government’s own economic modelling shows that the agri-food sector will lose out,” Ms Gougeon said.

“These agreements will provide Australian and New Zealand exporters with unfettered access to the UK market, which could allow an influx of goods, often produced to lower cost and regulatory standards, and which could undercut our domestic agri-food producers.

“By contrast, the EU has secured advantageous terms for the agri-food sector in their trade deal with New Zealand, securing more protective tariff rate quotas and coverage from day one, of over 2,000 food and drink products from the EU Geographical Indicator scheme.”

Speaking ahead of the trade deals coming into effect, Ms Badenoch said: “Today is a historic moment as our first trade deals to be negotiated post-Brexit come into effect.

“Businesses up and down the country will now be able to reap the rewards of our status as an independent trading nation and seize new opportunities, driving economic growth, innovation and higher wages.”

To mark the start of the deals, two special consignments of British goods, including copies of the Beano, will be sent to Australia and New Zealand.