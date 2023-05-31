Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market within the space of one week, experts say.

The number of deals had shrunk by more than 370 since the start of last week, according to finance data website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

On Monday May 22, the site counted 5,385 fixed and variable rate mortgage products.

But by Tuesday May 30, that total had fallen to 5,012.

Several providers have withdrawn selected fixed mortgage products in recent days and some have pulled their whole fixed rate range, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

The choice of mortgage products is still more than double the 2,258 deals counted in October last year, when many products disappeared amid market turmoil following the mini-Budget.

Recently, property portal website Zoopla estimated some 11% of the homes on sale right now are owned by landlords quitting the private rental sector.

The fresh chill blowing through the mortgage market comes amid concern about further interest rate hikes.

On May 11, the Bank of England hiked the interest rate to 4.5% in the 12th successive rise in a row.

On Friday last week, Nationwide Building Society made rate increases, of up to 0.45 percentage points on its mortgages, which only affects customers taking out a new mortgage deal.

Nationwide said the move would ensure its mortgage rates remained sustainable, following fluctuations in swap rates, which underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages.

Some other lenders have also recently made rate increases.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on Monday last week was 5.34% but by Tuesday this week it had increased to 5.38%.

The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has increased from 5.01% to 5.05% over the same period.

Inflation slowed to 8.7% in April, although the fall had been expected to be far greater. Credit: PA

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures recently showed inflation slowed to 8.7% in April, although the fall had been expected to be far greater, with experts pencilling in a drop to 8.2% in April.

Some brokers have suggested the markets have reacted negatively on the back of expectations as to where inflation would be by now.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Borrowers searching for a new deal may well be concerned about the latest developments in the mortgage market.

“Over the past few days, we have seen a few lenders withdraw selected fixed products, with some pulling out of the market, at least temporarily.

“Product choice has started to fall, and as may be expected, average fixed mortgage rates are on the rise.

“This volatility is down to the concerns surrounding future interest rate hikes, and lenders are reassessing their propositions.

“Consumers looking to refinance will find rates around 5% on average for a fixed deal, compared to around 3% a year ago.

“It is vital borrowers seek advice to assess the situation and to find a mortgage that suits their circumstances.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...