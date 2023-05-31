'I'm on the spectrum': Singer Sia shares autism revelation

Singer Sia has revealed she recently found out out she is on the autism spectrum.

“I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever,” Sia shared in a recent podcast episode.

“Being in recovery and also knowing about which kind of 'neurologicality' you might have, or might not have, well, I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame,” the 'Chandelier' hitmaker told Rob Has a Podcast.

The 47-year-old Australian singer-songwriter implied she only relatively recently became aware that she is on the spectrum

“For 45 years, I was like … ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on,’” Sia said. “And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

The singer and songwriter, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, featured on the episode of Rob Has a Podcast, alongside Carolyn Wiger, a former contestant on the US reality TV competition “Survivor.”

Sia, who is a huge fan of the long running series, hailed Wiger, who is in recovery from drug addiction.

Sia had previously disclosed she sought treatment for substance abuse in 2017.

What is autism and what are the signs?

Autism is not an illness or disease, it means a person's brain works in a different way from neurotypical people's, the NHS says.

While people are born with autism, the signs may not become clear until later in life.The NHS has listed common signs of autism. Autistic people may:

Find it hard to communicate and interact with other people

Find it hard to understand how other people think or feel

Find things like bright lights or loud noises overwhelming, stressful or uncomfortable

Get anxious or upset about unfamiliar situations and social events

Take longer to understand information

Do or think the same things over and over

