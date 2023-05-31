Boris Johnson has shared all his WhatsApp messages requested by the Covid-19 inquiry in a "full and in unredacted form", his spokesman confirmed.

The former prime minister handed all the documentation, which was previously said to be missing, to the Cabinet Office and asked the department to "urgently disclose it" to the inquiry.

It comes less than 24 hours ahead of a deadline set by the Covid-19 inquiry for the Cabinet Office to either share the material or explain why it was refusing to.

The Cabinet Office now has until 4pm on Thursday, having been granted a 48-hour extension on Tuesday, to decide whether it wants to provide the inquiry with the material however ministers are said to be be concerned about the precedent that would set.

The government believes it has no duty to disclose “unambiguously irrelevant” material, Downing Street said.

It claimed on Tuesday that it does not hold the information being requested.

But a statement from Mr Johnson's spokesman said: "The Cabinet Office has had access to this material for several months. Mr Johnson would immediately disclose it directly to the Inquiry if asked.

"While Mr Johnson understands the government’s position, and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy for the Inquiry to have access to this material in whatever form it requires.

"Mr Johnson cooperated with the Inquiry in full from the beginning of this process and continues to do so.

"Indeed, he established the Inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to assist the Inquiry with its important work."

The decision by Mr Johnson to hand over the material will add to pressure on the Cabinet Office, with Downing Street already forced to deny allegations of a "cover-up" amid criticism over the public row with the inquiry.

Whitehall officials are concerned about setting a precedent by handing over all the requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding what material is relevant and should be submitted to the inquiry.

Refusing to comply with the request to hand over the documents - which include text conversations between Mr Johnson and a host of government figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - could lead to a court battle with the official inquiry.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Rishi Sunak, who was then Chancellor. Credit: PA

But Whitehall officials hope that a compromise can be reached before the 4pm deadline to avoid the need for a damaging legal fight with the inquiry set up to examine the pandemic and the government's response.

Explaining concerns about sharing documents with the inquiry last week, Mr Sunak's spokesman said: "The principle in question here is around disclosure of materials which are clearly irrelevant to the work of the inquiry – for example WhatsApps which are personal in nature, of no relevance to the work of the inquiry, or relate to a wholly different area of policy.

“It’s our position that the inquiry does not have the power to compel the government to disclose unambiguously irrelevant material, given the precedent that this would set and its potential adverse impact on policy formulation in the future.”

