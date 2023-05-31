Reports say Al Pacino, 82, expecting baby with partner, 29

Actor Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old partner.

The 82-year-old Oscar-winner and his partner, Noor Alfallah, are due to have their first child together next month, according to entertainment outlet TMZ.

Pacino is already the father of three other children with two different women.

His first daughter, Julie, will be 33 years older than her youngest sibling.

Pacino fathered twins in 2001 with actress Beverley D'Angelo.

Both Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have become fathers again recently. Credit: AP

His long-time colleague, Robert De Niro, 79, recently welcomed his seventh child.

De Niro's eldest child, Drena De Niro, and his youngest are separated by 51 years.

Pacino and De Niro have starred together in some of the highest-rated films of all time, including The Godfather Part II and The Irishman.

Alfallah and Pacino have been public about their relationship since April 2022, although it is thought they met during the pandemic.

She had previously been in relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

