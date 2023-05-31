Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a Nissan car is propelled 37 metres down a Georgia highway after it drove up the ramp of a stationary tow truck

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment a car was rocketed into the air after driving up the ramp of a tow truck in the US.

Shocked motorists and officers watched in horror as the Nissan Altima was launched 37 metres (120ft) down the highway in Lowndes County, Georgia.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, according to local authorities.

Lowndes County sheriff department said a deputy was also left with non life threatening injuries after being hit by flying debris.

A police report said the Nissan, after landing upside down, struck another car and tumbled over before coming to a rest.

Video footage shows the tow truck parked in the left lane of the highway with its emergency lights turned on. The vehicle had been on the scene responding to an earlier incident.

Georgia State Patrol Lieutenant Crystal Zion told WSB-TV that the crash underscores the importance of Georgia's "Move Over" Law - which requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane of traffic when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

"When you see those lights to slow down, move over," she said.

