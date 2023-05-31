An uninhabited rock in the middle of the North Atlantic may not sound like the most attractive holiday destination, but it hasn't stopped one adventurer from turning it into his temporary home.

Chris "Cam" Cameron an army veteran who served for six years with the Gordon Highlanders, plans to stay on and spend 60 days in total on the rock in an attempt to break the current record of 45 days.

He is being joined by radio operators Nobby Styles and Emil Bergmann for the first week and plans to broadcast from the rock.

Rockall is claimed as part of the UK and is 220 miles (354 km) west of the Outer Hebrides.

It stands about 70 feet (21 metres) above sea level and is around 100 yards (91 metres) in circumference.

Its only regular inhabitants are sea birds who use it to nest over summer when no storm waves crash over the rock.

The expedition aims to raise £50,000 for The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The team began broadcasting from the rock on Wednesday.

A social media post from their support team said: "Latest update (31/05/23) is the team are safe and well on the rock – it was a bit rough getting on to it but all now safe and secure."

The 45-day record was set by Nick Hancock in June and July 2014.

Mr Cameron, a husband and father of two, grew up in Buckie in Moray, trained as a marine biologist and oceanographer in Aberdeen and also holds a PGCE teaching certificate.

Now based in Wiltshire, he works as a senior trainer for Babcock International Group, providing specialist training to military personnel within the UK.

On the expedition’s JustGiving page, Mr Cameron said: "My team and I intend to radio broadcast from Rockall, the remotest, loneliest and most desolate place in the British Isles."

